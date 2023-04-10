A look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 06, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $0.25, higher 5.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2692 and dropped to $0.243 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $0.23 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -9.40%. With a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.17

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Looking closely at Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4871, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8368. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2733. Second resistance stands at $0.2843. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2995. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2471, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2319. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2209.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 248,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,365 K and its income totaled 145,928 K.