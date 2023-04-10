A look at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock priced at $98.92, up 1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.084 and dropped to $98.22 before settling in for the closing price of $98.88. WWE’s price has ranged from $55.09 to $99.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.20%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.41 million.

The firm has a total of 890 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +24.20, and the pretax margin is +20.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 43.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE], we can find that recorded value of 5.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.12.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $102.76. The third major resistance level sits at $104.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.36 billion, the company has a total of 74,446K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,292 M while annual income is 195,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 325,300 K while its latest quarter income was 38,830 K.