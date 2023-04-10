Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Ebix Inc. (EBIX) market cap hits 370.49 million

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $12.06, up 8.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.39 and dropped to $11.81 before settling in for the closing price of $11.99. Over the past 52 weeks, EBIX has traded in a range of $11.74-$33.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 23.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.60%. With a float of $24.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10521 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.53, operating margin of +11.46, and the pretax margin is +6.86.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Ebix Inc. is 21.52%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +6.16 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -7.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ebix Inc.’s (EBIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

Looking closely at Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Ebix Inc.’s (EBIX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.38. However, in the short run, Ebix Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.69. Second resistance stands at $14.33. The third major resistance level sits at $15.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.53.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 370.49 million has total of 30,903K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,050 M in contrast with the sum of 64,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 255,210 K and last quarter income was 7,860 K.

$9.97M in average volume shows that Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $50.68, plunging -2.13% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Recent developments with CSX Corporation (CSX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.23 cents.

Shaun Noe -
April 06, 2023, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) trading session started at the price of $29.34, that was 2.49% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) posted a -0.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On April 06, 2023, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) opened at $17.21, lower -5.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

