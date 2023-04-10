A major move is in the offing as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) market cap hits 153.26 billion

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock priced at $98.75, up 0.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.91 and dropped to $98.74 before settling in for the closing price of $98.74. PM’s price has ranged from $82.85 to $109.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.20%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

The firm has a total of 79800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 786,816. In this transaction Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $98.35, taking the stock ownership to the 87,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for $100.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,028,000. This insider now owns 1,007,048 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Philip Morris International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Philip Morris International Inc., PM], we can find that recorded value of 3.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $100.40. The third major resistance level sits at $100.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.37.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 153.26 billion, the company has a total of 1,552,148K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,762 M while annual income is 9,048 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,152 M while its latest quarter income was 2,397 M.