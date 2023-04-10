Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) market cap hits 36.41 billion

Company News

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) stock priced at $106.19, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.5399 and dropped to $104.94 before settling in for the closing price of $106.46. ROST’s price has ranged from $69.24 to $122.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.10%. With a float of $338.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.40, operating margin of +10.65, and the pretax margin is +10.63.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Ross Stores Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 345,288. In this transaction SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $104.73, taking the stock ownership to the 23,148 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s GROUP PRESIDENT, COO sold 20,529 for $112.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,306,811. This insider now owns 127,659 shares in total.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 36.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.13% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ross Stores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Looking closely at Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) raw stochastic average was set at 42.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.82. However, in the short run, Ross Stores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.86. Second resistance stands at $107.50. The third major resistance level sits at $108.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.66.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.41 billion, the company has a total of 342,052K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,696 M while annual income is 1,512 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,214 M while its latest quarter income was 447,040 K.

Recent developments with Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.58 cents.

Sana Meer -
Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.26, plunging -4.59% from the previous trading...
Read more

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) posted a 18.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
April 06, 2023, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) trading session started at the price of $7.16, that was 3.64% jump from the session before....
Read more

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 61,350 K

Steve Mayer -
On April 06, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) opened at $0.3035, higher 7.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

