A major move is in the offing as Under Armour Inc. (UAA) market cap hits 3.83 billion

April 06, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) trading session started at the price of $9.00, that was -0.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.10 and dropped to $8.84 before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. A 52-week range for UAA has been $6.38 – $17.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -23.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -116.50%. With a float of $381.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Under Armour Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 650,689. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 69,823 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 260,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.60, making the entire transaction worth $240,085. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.02% during the next five years compared to -42.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Looking closely at Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.25. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.15. Second resistance stands at $9.26. The third major resistance level sits at $9.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.63.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

There are 443,589K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.83 billion. As of now, sales total 5,683 M while income totals 360,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,582 M while its last quarter net income were 121,620 K.

