Accenture plc (ACN) with a beta value of 1.24 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 06, 2023, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) trading session started at the price of $280.66, that was 0.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.24 and dropped to $278.86 before settling in for the closing price of $281.33. A 52-week range for ACN has been $242.80 – $344.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $661.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $662.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 721000 employees.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accenture plc stocks. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 1,877,175. In this transaction Chair & CEO of this company sold 6,511 shares at a rate of $288.31, taking the stock ownership to the 26,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,874 for $287.20, making the entire transaction worth $538,206. This insider now owns 2,980 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.91) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accenture plc (ACN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Looking closely at Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.77.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.82. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $283.01. Second resistance stands at $284.31. The third major resistance level sits at $286.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $279.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $277.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $276.25.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are 631,871K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 186.41 billion. As of now, sales total 61,594 M while income totals 6,877 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,814 M while its last quarter net income were 1,524 M.