Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is -25.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 06, 2023, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened at $1.45, higher 2.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for AGEN have ranged from $1.25 to $3.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 18.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -641.50% at the time writing. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $304.46 million.

In an organization with 533 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -641.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9536, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4116. However, in the short run, Agenus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5100. Second resistance stands at $1.5400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3800. The third support level lies at $1.3500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 332,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 482.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 98,020 K according to its annual income of -220,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,390 K and its income totaled -71,090 K.