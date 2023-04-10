Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $195.18, down -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.99 and dropped to $193.02 before settling in for the closing price of $196.71. Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has traded in a range of $185.15-$334.55.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 19.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.30%. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.16 million.

In an organization with 7400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.15, operating margin of +34.17, and the pretax margin is +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,432,980. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $251.40, taking the stock ownership to the 69,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for $255.49, making the entire transaction worth $106,539. This insider now owns 75,203 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.99) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.82, a number that is poised to hit 6.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.34.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $245.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $253.44. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $196.11. Second resistance stands at $197.53. The third major resistance level sits at $199.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $193.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $190.17.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.07 billion has total of 117,299K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,320 M in contrast with the sum of 2,690 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,621 M and last quarter income was 1,132 M.