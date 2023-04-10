Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) posted a 18.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

April 06, 2023, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) trading session started at the price of $7.16, that was 3.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.435 and dropped to $7.07 before settling in for the closing price of $7.15. A 52-week range for ALHC has been $5.49 – $19.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.30%. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.56 million.

The firm has a total of 1037 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alignment Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 20,608. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,290 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 709,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,506 for $6.11, making the entire transaction worth $210,946. This insider now owns 2,346,773 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -55.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alignment Healthcare Inc., ALHC], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.67. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.81.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

There are 187,282K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,434 M while income totals -149,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,810 K while its last quarter net income were -56,900 K.