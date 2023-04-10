Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 1.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $188.74, plunging -1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $189.80 and dropped to $186.8201 before settling in for the closing price of $190.37. Within the past 52 weeks, ADI’s price has moved between $133.48 and $198.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.60%. With a float of $504.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24450 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 1,653,939. In this transaction EVP, Finance & CFO of this company sold 8,751 shares at a rate of $189.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 26,250 for $187.01, making the entire transaction worth $4,908,976. This insider now owns 23,871 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Latest Financial update

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.6) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

The latest stats from [Analog Devices Inc., ADI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.4 million was inferior to 3.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.61.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $189.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $190.91. The third major resistance level sits at $192.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.95. The third support level lies at $183.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 96.30 billion based on 505,853K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,014 M and income totals 2,749 M. The company made 3,250 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 961,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.