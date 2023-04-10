ASND (Ascendis Pharma A/S) climbed 2.11 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) stock priced at $70.66, up 2.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.135 and dropped to $69.44 before settling in for the closing price of $71.19. ASND’s price has ranged from $61.58 to $134.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 101.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.50%. With a float of $57.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

The firm has a total of 797 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.77, operating margin of -1097.85, and the pretax margin is -1094.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1139.63 while generating a return on equity of -95.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 72.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.34 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ascendis Pharma A/S, ASND], we can find that recorded value of 3.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.29.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 11.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.45. The third major resistance level sits at $77.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.07 billion, the company has a total of 57,152K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,920 K while annual income is -614,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,300 K while its latest quarter income was -216,910 K.