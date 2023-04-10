Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) kicked off at the price of $1.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 06, 2023, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) trading session started at the price of $0.90, that was 35.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $0.8675 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. A 52-week range for BTTX has been $0.59 – $3.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.20%. With a float of $8.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Better Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 80,975. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 39,156 shares at a rate of $2.07, taking the stock ownership to the 101,536 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s insider bought 50,000 for $2.09, making the entire transaction worth $104,695. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -221.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 46308.0, its volume of 0.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4916. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4242 in the near term. At $1.6283, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4592.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

There are 23,852K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -39,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,765 K.