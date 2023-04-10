BlackBerry Limited (BB) volume exceeds 4.28 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 06, 2023, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $4.52, higher 0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.555 and dropped to $4.445 before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $3.17 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.10% at the time writing. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3325 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 130,737. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 28,237 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,417. This insider now owns 76,485 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.65 million, its volume of 9.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 65.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.59 in the near term. At $4.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.37.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 582,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 656,000 K according to its annual income of -734,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 151,000 K and its income totaled -495,000 K.