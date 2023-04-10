Search
Sana Meer
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) last year’s performance of -16.04% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.25, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.437 and dropped to $35.22 before settling in for the closing price of $35.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BTI’s price has moved between $34.44 and $45.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 7.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.70%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.25 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50397 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to -26.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Trading Performance Indicators

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67

Technical Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.91 million, its volume of 3.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.40 in the near term. At $35.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.97.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 78.39 billion based on 2,456,867K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,206 M and income totals 8,245 M. The company made 3,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 551,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

