Can C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) drop of -17.34% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 06, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $21.16, higher 8.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.86 and dropped to $20.40 before settling in for the closing price of $21.09. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $10.16 to $34.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 720,960. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.04, taking the stock ownership to the 209,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 553 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $14,285. This insider now owns 341,409 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 66.25 million was superior to 22.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 184.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.83. The third major resistance level sits at $27.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.91. The third support level lies at $17.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 112,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,670 K and its income totaled -63,160 K.