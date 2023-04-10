Can Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) hike of 28.14% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 06, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) opened at $1.93, lower -4.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $1.88 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Price fluctuations for FRGT have ranged from $1.34 to $31.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.00% at the time writing. With a float of $3.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.27 million.

In an organization with 82 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 2.54%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.24 and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 230.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 196.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.25. However, in the short run, Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.27. Second resistance stands at $2.39. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.75. The third support level lies at $1.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

There are currently 1,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,474 K according to its annual income of -2,150 K.