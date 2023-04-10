Can Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) hike of 8.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $14.39, up 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.74 and dropped to $14.37 before settling in for the closing price of $14.60. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has traded in a range of $7.03-$16.92.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.00%. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

In an organization with 6364 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.57 million. That was better than the volume of 5.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.87. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.84. Second resistance stands at $14.97. The third major resistance level sits at $15.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.23. The third support level lies at $14.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.05 billion has total of 891,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,287 M in contrast with the sum of 711,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640,100 K and last quarter income was -360,800 K.