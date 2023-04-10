Can iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) drop of -2.97% in a week be considered a lucky break?

April 06, 2023, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) trading session started at the price of $0.4116, that was 21.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5799 and dropped to $0.4103 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for IMBI has been $0.41 – $5.55.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.70%. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

In an organization with 1096 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of -0.51, and the pretax margin is -4.16.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward iMedia Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -3.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6750, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8143. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5832. Second resistance stands at $0.6663. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7528. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4136, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3271. The third support level lies at $0.2440 if the price breaches the second support level.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

There are 28,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.90 million. As of now, sales total 551,130 K while income totals -22,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,260 K while its last quarter net income were -21,300 K.