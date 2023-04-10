Can TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) drop of -1.55% in a week be considered a lucky break?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $0.80, down -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.40%. With a float of $167.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 47,533. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 60,660 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 512,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chief Ocean Scientist sold 52,031 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $39,502. This insider now owns 420,876 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -254.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

The latest stats from [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9483, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9225. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7986. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8393. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8786. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7186, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6793. The third support level lies at $0.6386 if the price breaches the second support level.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 217.97 million has total of 277,879K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -170,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -109,569 K.