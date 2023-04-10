Cano Health Inc. (CANO) plunged -4.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.29, plunging -4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, CANO’s price has moved between $0.76 and $9.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -794.90%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 30,067. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 23,591 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 802,570 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) saw its 5-day average volume 16.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6848. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2967 in the near term. At $1.3433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1367.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 691.90 million based on 528,179K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,739 M and income totals -207,270 K. The company made 680,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -148,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.