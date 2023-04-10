ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) with a beta value of 1.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 06, 2023, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) trading session started at the price of $9.25, that was -1.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.36 and dropped to $9.065 before settling in for the closing price of $9.34. A 52-week range for CHPT has been $8.07 – $19.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.40%. With a float of $327.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.49 million.

The firm has a total of 1650 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.53, operating margin of -72.06, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 136,074. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 14,476 shares at a rate of $9.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s insider sold 9,535 for $9.40, making the entire transaction worth $89,629. This insider now owns 933,894 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -73.59 while generating a return on equity of -76.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT], we can find that recorded value of 7.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.75.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are 341,684K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.27 billion. As of now, sales total 468,090 K while income totals -344,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 152,830 K while its last quarter net income were -78,010 K.