Ciena Corporation (CIEN) kicked off at the price of $50.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) stock priced at $48.53, down -2.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.55 and dropped to $47.55 before settling in for the closing price of $51.86. CIEN’s price has ranged from $38.33 to $59.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.50%. With a float of $146.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8079 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.42, operating margin of +7.08, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 174,833. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,541 shares at a rate of $49.37, taking the stock ownership to the 466,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s SVP and Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,500 for $49.82, making the entire transaction worth $174,370. This insider now owns 249,668 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.21 while generating a return on equity of 5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ciena Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Looking closely at Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.73. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.50. Second resistance stands at $52.53. The third major resistance level sits at $54.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.50.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.74 billion, the company has a total of 149,160K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,633 M while annual income is 152,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,057 M while its latest quarter income was 76,240 K.

