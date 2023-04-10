Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 898,790 K

Company News

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) stock priced at $0.8092, up 2.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8397 and dropped to $0.79 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. CLOV’s price has ranged from $0.79 to $3.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.00%. With a float of $346.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.15 million.

In an organization with 656 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -9.65 while generating a return on equity of -76.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0552, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6932. However, in the short run, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8515. Second resistance stands at $0.8704. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9012. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8018, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7710. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7521.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 389.73 million, the company has a total of 479,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,477 M while annual income is -338,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 898,790 K while its latest quarter income was -84,050 K.

