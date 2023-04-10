Search
CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -28.34% last month.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) stock priced at $0.205, down -6.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. CNEY’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 96.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 386.70%. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.61 million. That was better than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 267.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4406. However, in the short run, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2117. Second resistance stands at $0.2283. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1583. The third support level lies at $0.1417 if the price breaches the second support level.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.90 million, the company has a total of 42,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,210 K while annual income is 2,230 K.

