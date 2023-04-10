CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.05% last month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $13.81, up 0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.94 and dropped to $13.65 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has traded in a range of $10.60-$17.98.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -3.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.90%. With a float of $1.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40070 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.61, operating margin of +18.50, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CNH Industrial N.V. is 27.15%, while institutional ownership is 50.45%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 29.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.79% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CNH Industrial N.V.’s (CNHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) saw its 5-day average volume 7.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, CNH Industrial N.V.’s (CNHI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.98 in the near term. At $14.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.53. The third support level lies at $13.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.14 billion has total of 1,344,241K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,551 M in contrast with the sum of 2,029 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,955 M and last quarter income was 641,000 K.