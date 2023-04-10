Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.87% last month.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) stock priced at $9.99, up 0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.0201 and dropped to $9.865 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. SBS’s price has ranged from $7.45 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.40%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

In an organization with 12372 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.86. However, in the short run, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.02. Second resistance stands at $10.10. The third major resistance level sits at $10.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.79. The third support level lies at $9.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.77 billion, the company has a total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,272 M while annual income is 604,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,127 M while its latest quarter income was 122,040 K.