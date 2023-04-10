CR (Crane Company) climbed 3.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $77.45, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.92 and dropped to $77.305 before settling in for the closing price of $77.74. Within the past 52 weeks, CR’s price has moved between $72.45 and $83.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $55.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.73 million.

The firm has a total of 11000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.92, operating margin of +16.07, and the pretax margin is +16.68.

Crane Company (CR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 5,923,151. In this transaction V.P. Treasury & Tax of this company sold 49,409 shares at a rate of $119.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,263 for $119.03, making the entire transaction worth $983,545. This insider now owns 289 shares in total.

Crane Company (CR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.9) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +11.88 while generating a return on equity of 21.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 6.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Trading Performance Indicators

Crane Company (CR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crane Company (CR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crane Company, CR], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.46.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.54 billion based on 56,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,375 M and income totals 401,100 K. The company made 894,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.