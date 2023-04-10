Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) soared 1.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $0.8879, up 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8999 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, CS has traded in a range of $0.82-$7.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -6.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -301.50%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.83 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50480 workers is very important to gauge.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -34.26 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The latest stats from [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.61 million was inferior to 45.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 306.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0004. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8954. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9076. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9153. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8755, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8678. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8556.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.52 billion has total of 3,112,790K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,877 M in contrast with the sum of -7,642 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,022 M and last quarter income was -1,521 M.