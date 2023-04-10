EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) kicked off at the price of $119.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) stock priced at $119.66, down -0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.2703 and dropped to $118.90 before settling in for the closing price of $120.37. EOG’s price has ranged from $89.14 to $147.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.50%. With a float of $585.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $587.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.73, operating margin of +47.45, and the pretax margin is +33.44.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 2,609,854. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $130.49, taking the stock ownership to the 170,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s President & COO sold 5,455 for $141.68, making the entire transaction worth $772,876. This insider now owns 151,917 shares in total.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 33.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.28% during the next five years compared to 82.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EOG Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Looking closely at EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.

During the past 100 days, EOG Resources Inc.’s (EOG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.71. However, in the short run, EOG Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.13. Second resistance stands at $120.88. The third major resistance level sits at $121.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $117.39.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 70.74 billion, the company has a total of 587,724K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,702 M while annual income is 7,759 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,719 M while its latest quarter income was 2,277 M.