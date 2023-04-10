Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) kicked off at the price of $66.36: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $63.90, soaring 3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.41 and dropped to $63.37 before settling in for the closing price of $64.43. Within the past 52 weeks, EXAS’s price has moved between $29.27 and $72.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 50.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.77, operating margin of -29.79, and the pretax margin is -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 67,190. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $67.19, taking the stock ownership to the 86,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 for $65.00, making the entire transaction worth $325,000. This insider now owns 11,423 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.84) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.49 million, its volume of 2.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.39 in the near term. At $68.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.48 billion based on 178,217K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,084 M and income totals -623,510 K. The company made 553,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -127,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.