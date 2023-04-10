Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) volume exceeds 2.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 06, 2023, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) opened at $161.13, higher 1.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.79 and dropped to $159.23 before settling in for the closing price of $160.02. Price fluctuations for EXR have ranged from $139.97 to $222.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4781 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $163.98 in the near term. At $165.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $167.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.86.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

There are currently 135,007K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,924 M according to its annual income of 860,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 506,720 K and its income totaled 204,260 K.