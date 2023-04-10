Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is expecting -15.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) stock priced at $0.2863, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.296 and dropped to $0.284 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. FFIE’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $7.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.00%. With a float of $513.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $756.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 586 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -147.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 57.62 million, its volume of 51.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5637, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2074. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2929 in the near term. At $0.3004, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3049. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2809, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2764. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2689.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 214.53 million, the company has a total of 756,972K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -552,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -153,900 K.

