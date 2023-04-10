Fluor Corporation (FLR) with a beta value of 2.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $28.88, down -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.94 and dropped to $28.38 before settling in for the closing price of $28.84. Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has traded in a range of $21.67-$38.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.50%. With a float of $141.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39576 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.64, operating margin of +1.00, and the pretax margin is +1.78.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Fluor Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 151,231. In this transaction Group President of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $37.81, taking the stock ownership to the 41,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $25.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,025,320. This insider now owns 80,764 shares in total.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.30% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 2.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.79 in the near term. At $29.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.67.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.10 billion has total of 141,039K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,744 M in contrast with the sum of 145,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,711 M and last quarter income was 9,000 K.