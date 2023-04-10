Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) with a beta value of 1.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.58, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.805 and dropped to $26.5044 before settling in for the closing price of $26.61. Within the past 52 weeks, BEN’s price has moved between $20.24 and $34.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.20%. With a float of $283.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $489.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.74, operating margin of +23.73, and the pretax margin is +21.09.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 917,325. In this transaction EVP, Technology and Operations of this company sold 29,503 shares at a rate of $31.09, taking the stock ownership to the 92,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 10,134 for $4.21, making the entire transaction worth $42,641. This insider now owns 9,990,587 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.15% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Looking closely at Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.49.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.31 billion based on 500,258K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,275 M and income totals 1,292 M. The company made 1,967 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 165,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.