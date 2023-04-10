Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) volume exceeds 7.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) stock priced at $3.44, down -2.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. GRRR’s price has ranged from $2.62 to $51.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.40%. With a float of $46.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.20, operating margin of -83.04, and the pretax margin is -388.72.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is 34.95%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -390.64 while generating a return on equity of -235.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

The latest stats from [Gorilla Technology Group Inc., GRRR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.5 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (GRRR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 418.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 244.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 214.10 million, the company has a total of 71,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,409 K while annual income is 8,500 K.