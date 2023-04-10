Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is expecting 108.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $8.90, up 43.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.64 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $8.89. Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has traded in a range of $3.81-$53.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.20%. With a float of $1.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1705 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.95

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 14.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 525.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 268.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.96 in the near term. At $19.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.48.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.41 million has total of 1,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,150 K in contrast with the sum of -5,480 K annual income.