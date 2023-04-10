H World Group Limited (HTHT) 20 Days SMA touches 3.50%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock priced at $48.75, up 3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.32 and dropped to $48.33 before settling in for the closing price of $48.50. HTHT’s price has ranged from $24.38 to $53.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.10%. With a float of $316.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.46 million.

The firm has a total of 24384 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.56, operating margin of -4.95, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.14 while generating a return on equity of -18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are H World Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 975.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [H World Group Limited, HTHT], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.58. The third major resistance level sits at $52.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.87.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.09 billion, the company has a total of 325,597K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,010 M while annual income is -264,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 537,000 K while its latest quarter income was -19,000 K.