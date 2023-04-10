Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,186 M

Analyst Insights

On April 06, 2023, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) opened at $189.61, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $192.11 and dropped to $189.01 before settling in for the closing price of $189.43. Price fluctuations for HON have ranged from $166.63 to $220.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.10% at the time writing. With a float of $667.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $670.50 million.

In an organization with 97000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.40, operating margin of +20.40, and the pretax margin is +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,160,798. In this transaction President and CEO, SPS of this company sold 5,420 shares at a rate of $214.17, taking the stock ownership to the 7,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,520 for $211.20, making the entire transaction worth $8,557,840. This insider now owns 170,881 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.51) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.05% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.45.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 16.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $195.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $194.82. However, in the short run, Honeywell International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $192.04. Second resistance stands at $193.63. The third major resistance level sits at $195.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.84.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

There are currently 668,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 126.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 35,466 M according to its annual income of 4,966 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,186 M and its income totaled 1,019 M.

