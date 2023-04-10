Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 20 Days SMA touches -0.40%: The odds favor the bear

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $11.15, up 1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.3366 and dropped to $11.02 before settling in for the closing price of $11.04. Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has traded in a range of $9.94-$15.74.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.90%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

The firm has a total of 19920 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,201,008. In this transaction Director of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $15.01, taking the stock ownership to the 62,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Senior Exec. V.P. sold 50,000 for $15.25, making the entire transaction worth $762,480. This insider now owns 52,647 shares in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.40 while generating a return on equity of 12.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.15% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, HBAN], we can find that recorded value of 16.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.50. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.00 billion has total of 1,449,637K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,950 M in contrast with the sum of 2,238 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,353 M and last quarter income was 645,000 K.