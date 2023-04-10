International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.91% last month.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $132.16, plunging -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.60 and dropped to $130.315 before settling in for the closing price of $132.14. Within the past 52 weeks, IBM’s price has moved between $115.54 and $153.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 311300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.71, operating margin of +12.83, and the pretax margin is +1.94.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.6) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.47% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $131.96 in the near term. At $133.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.85. The third support level lies at $127.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 119.86 billion based on 907,106K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,530 M and income totals 1,640 M. The company made 16,691 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,711 M in sales during its previous quarter.