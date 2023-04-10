Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.24% last month.

Analyst Insights

On April 06, 2023, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) opened at $10.80, higher 7.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.40 and dropped to $10.21 before settling in for the closing price of $10.14. Price fluctuations for LUNR have ranged from $8.55 to $136.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.40% at the time writing. With a float of $23.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 163 employees.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc. is 11.49%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.44.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 342.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.46 in the near term. At $12.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.65. The third support level lies at $9.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

There are currently 41,219K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 853.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,946 K according to its annual income of -320 K.

