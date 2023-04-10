Investors finally get a glimpse of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

On April 06, 2023, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) opened at $1.35, higher 7.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Price fluctuations for GAME have ranged from $0.50 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 166.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $13.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.82 million.

In an organization with 113 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -19.64, operating margin of -52.36, and the pretax margin is -39.16.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is 13.09%, while institutional ownership is 6.76%.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of -39.32 while generating a return on equity of -79.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s (GAME) raw stochastic average was set at 49.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5060, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0098. However, in the short run, Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5567. Second resistance stands at $1.6633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1833. The third support level lies at $1.0767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Key Stats

There are currently 16,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,880 K according to its annual income of -14,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,270 K and its income totaled -5,370 K.