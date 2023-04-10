Investors finally get a glimpse of PPL Corporation (PPL) volume hitting the figure of 4.52 million.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $28.51, up 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.62 and dropped to $28.25 before settling in for the closing price of $28.38. Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has traded in a range of $23.47-$31.74.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.80%. With a float of $735.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $736.37 million.

In an organization with 6527 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.83, operating margin of +17.63, and the pretax margin is +11.58.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 154,000. In this transaction President of a PPL Subsidiary of this company sold 5,500 shares at a rate of $28.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 719 for $26.13, making the entire transaction worth $18,787. This insider now owns 34,606 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.21% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PPL Corporation’s (PPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 53.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.10. However, in the short run, PPL Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.70. Second resistance stands at $28.84. The third major resistance level sits at $29.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.10. The third support level lies at $27.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.91 billion has total of 737,056K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,902 M in contrast with the sum of 756,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,290 M and last quarter income was 190,000 K.