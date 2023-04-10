Investors finally get a glimpse of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) volume hitting the figure of 5.87 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $89.66, soaring 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.91 and dropped to $89.40 before settling in for the closing price of $90.20. Within the past 52 weeks, TSM’s price has moved between $59.43 and $104.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.40%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52045 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.17, operating margin of +49.54, and the pretax margin is +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.76) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

The latest stats from [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.39 million was inferior to 12.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 67.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.69. The third major resistance level sits at $92.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.67. The third support level lies at $87.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 454.42 billion based on 5,186,076K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,881 M and income totals 34,072 M. The company made 19,931 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,428 M in sales during its previous quarter.