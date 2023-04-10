Investors must take note of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) performance last week, which was 1.44%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $10.32, up 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.89 and dropped to $10.12 before settling in for the closing price of $10.40. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $8.62-$42.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $221.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.68 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.96. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.93. Second resistance stands at $11.30. The third major resistance level sits at $11.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.76. The third support level lies at $9.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.06 billion has total of 293,995K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 399,560 K and last quarter income was -322,440 K.