Investors must take note of DLocal Limited’s (DLO) performance last week, which was -13.13%.

On April 06, 2023, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened at $12.35, higher 7.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.09 and dropped to $12.35 before settling in for the closing price of $12.49. Price fluctuations for DLO have ranged from $9.03 to $33.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $146.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.13 million.

In an organization with 726 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of +35.94, and the pretax margin is +35.02.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 9.45%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DLocal Limited (DLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.44 million. That was better than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.20. However, in the short run, DLocal Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.25. Second resistance stands at $15.04. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.56. The third support level lies at $10.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

There are currently 295,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 244,120 K according to its annual income of 77,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,428 K and its income totaled 19,357 K.