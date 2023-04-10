Investors must take note of Haleon plc’s (HLN) performance last week, which was 11.01%.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) stock priced at $8.81, up 3.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.05 and dropped to $8.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.63. HLN’s price has ranged from $5.59 to $8.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.80%. With a float of $2.84 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.62 billion.

In an organization with 21000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.55, operating margin of +22.41, and the pretax margin is +14.90.

Haleon plc (HLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Haleon plc is 6.41%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

Haleon plc (HLN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +9.76 while generating a return on equity of 4.97.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Haleon plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29

Technical Analysis of Haleon plc (HLN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.72 million. That was better than the volume of 5.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Haleon plc’s (HLN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Haleon plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.09. Second resistance stands at $9.20. The third major resistance level sits at $9.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.66. The third support level lies at $8.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.32 billion, the company has a total of 4,617,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,858 M while annual income is 1,060 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,793 M while its latest quarter income was 198,000 K.