Investors must take note of Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) performance last week, which was 0.13%.

On April 06, 2023, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) opened at $52.36, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.05 and dropped to $51.29 before settling in for the closing price of $52.80. Price fluctuations for MNST have ranged from $39.58 to $54.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 13.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $751.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5296 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.30, operating margin of +25.11, and the pretax margin is +24.91.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 125,025. In this transaction President of the Americas of this company sold 1,251 shares at a rate of $99.94, taking the stock ownership to the 24,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President of the Americas sold 37,839 for $103.03, making the entire transaction worth $3,898,552. This insider now owns 23,201 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.88 while generating a return on equity of 17.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.86% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) saw its 5-day average volume 5.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 69.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.31 in the near term. At $54.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.54. The third support level lies at $49.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

There are currently 1,044,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,311 M according to its annual income of 1,192 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,513 M and its income totaled 301,670 K.