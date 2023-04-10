Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) performance last week, which was 1.71%.

Company News

On April 06, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) opened at $4.06, higher 2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $4.01 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. Price fluctuations for OLPX have ranged from $3.68 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.22 in the near term. At $4.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. The third support level lies at $3.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are currently 651,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 704,270 K according to its annual income of 244,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,720 K and its income totaled 33,630 K.

